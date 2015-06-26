FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM Cameron says delighted EU renegotiation is underway
June 26, 2015 / 1:17 AM / 2 years ago

British PM Cameron says delighted EU renegotiation is underway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday that he was delighted to have begun a renegotiation of Britain’s membership of the European Union.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels at around 0100 GMT after hours of talks with other EU leaders on Greece and the migration crisis, Cameron said:

“It has been a long night and we have discussed some very important subjects, but above all I am delighted that the process of British reform and renegotiation and the referendum that we are going to hold - that process is now properly underway.”

“People always say to me: ‘These things aren’t possible. You will never get them done.’ Well, once again we have proved we will get them done: We have started that process.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)

