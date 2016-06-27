FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron tells ministers it's business as usual, readies for Brexit
June 27, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

UK's Cameron tells ministers it's business as usual, readies for Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron urged his top ministers to get on with business on Monday and has set up a new unit to help lay the groundwork for a Brexit, or Britain’s exit from the EU, his spokeswoman said.

“The government now needs to focus on doing all it can to prepare for a negotiation for us to leave the European Union ... and also to get on with a whole range of business that government has,” she told reporters.

On the creation of a unit of public servants to support a new prime minister when Cameron steps down by October, she said: “It is the pre-thinking, it is not the decision making, because it is right that that decision is taken by the prime minister in a new government.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan, editing by Michael Holden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
