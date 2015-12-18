FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron says ready to help EU partners secure borders
December 18, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said Britain was ready to help its European partners secure their borders to help deal with a migration crisis and the EU needed more systematic data sharing and cooperation on aviation security to combat terrorism.

At a European Council summit, he said he had secured a pathway to agreement to win Britain a better deal in the European Union and hinted he was hopeful for a referendum next year.

“We are ready to help our European partners to secure their borders,” he told a news conference. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Paul Taylor)

