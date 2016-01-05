British PM Cameron to allow ministers to campaign for EU exit

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron will allow government ministers to campaign to leave the European Union in an upcoming referendum, the BBC reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

Cameron is seeking to renegotiate the terms of Britain’s EU membership and says he wants to stay in a reformed EU. However, he says he rules nothing out if he can’t get key changes to Britain’s relationship with the bloc.

Several of Cameron’s cabinet are critical of the EU and there had been speculation they would need to resign as ministers if they wanted to campaign for a British exit.

The BBC said that Cameron will allow ministers to campaign for either side once a deal is reached on Britain’s relationship with the EU. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)