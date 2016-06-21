FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PM Cameron says Britain's EU referendum is "very close" - Financial Times
#Market News
June 21, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

PM Cameron says Britain's EU referendum is "very close" - Financial Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said Thursday's referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union was likely to be very close.

"It's very close; nobody knows what's going to happen," he told The Financial Times newspaper in an interview.

He also predicted a "Remain dividend", with an investment surge into Britain, if the country votes on to stay in the bloc.

Earlier, Cameron had appealed to Britons, especially older voters, to think about the impact leaving the European Union would have on the country and future generations. (Writing by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

