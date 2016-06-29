British PM Cameron says economic difficulty ahead, won't abandon fiscal rules

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron warned on Wednesday that Britain faces troubled economic times after it voted last week to leave the European Union, but said the government would not abandon its rules on limiting public spending.

"There's no doubt in my mind these are going to be difficult economic times," Cameron told parliament.

"If we do see economic difficulties, one of the ways we have to react to that is to make sure that our public finances and economy remain strong ... so I don't think it would be right to suspend the fiscal rules," he said, rejecting a call from opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn for more investment. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)