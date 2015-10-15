FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cameron to detail EU demands in November letter - British official
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Cameron to detail EU demands in November letter - British official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron will detail the changes he wants as part of his planned renegotiation of Britain’s ties with the European Union in a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk in early November, a Downing Street official said.

Cameron gave a brief update about the status of the renegotiation at the Council meeting in Brussels and then the meeting moved on, the Downing Street official said.

When asked about European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker’s quip that it takes two to tango, a British official said: “This is not Strictly (Come Dancing) -- this is a renegotiation.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by David Milliken)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.