FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Cameron says UK doing all it can to build new trade links
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Cameron says UK doing all it can to build new trade links

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said the government and its embassies were doing all they could to explore new trade deals with markets around the world following last month's vote to leave the European Union.

A clear instruction had gone out to the country's embassies and trade bodies that they needed to start work on new trade deals ahead of Britain's exit from the 28-member bloc, he told parliament on Wednesday.

"A very clear instruction has gone out ... We should be doing all we can to engage as hard as we can with other parts of the world to start to think about those trade deals, those investment deals, and the inward investment we want to see in the UK," he added. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.