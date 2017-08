OTTAWA, June 24 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that the country will continue to build relations with both Britain and the European Union in the wake of the British vote to leave the EU, calling them important strategic partners.

Trudeau said in a statement that Canada was "well positioned to weather global market uncertainty as we have done in the past." (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)