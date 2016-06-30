TEXT-Bank of England's Carney speaks on need for stimulus after Brexit shock

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday the central bank would probably need to pump more stimulus into Britain's economy over the summer after the shock of last week's decision by voters to leave the European Union.

Below are highlights from his speech:

INTRODUCTION

"Today I want to discuss what uncertainty means for the UK's economic performance, and how the Bank of England can best respond to it.

"The result of the referendum is clear. Its full implications for the economy are not.

"The UK can handle change. It has one of the most flexible economies in the world and benefits from a deep reservoir of human capital, world-class infrastructure and the rule of law. Its people are admired the world over for their strength under adversity. The question is not whether the UK will adjust but rather how quickly and how well.

"Nonetheless, the decision to leave the European Union marks a major regime shift. In the coming years, the UK will redefine its openness to the movement of goods, services, people and capital. In tandem, a potentially broad range of regulations might change.

"Uncertainty over the pace, breadth and scale of these changes could weigh on our economic prospects for some time. While some of the necessary adjustments may prove difficult and many will take time, the transition from the initial shock to the restructuring and then building of the UK economy will be much easier because of our solid policy frameworks.

"At times of great uncertainty, households, businesses and investors ask basic economic questions. Will inflation remain under control? Will the financial system do its job? Will I keep mine?

"Such issues are why monetary and financial stability are fundamental pre-requisites for effective economic adjustment and sustained prosperity. Discharging the Bank's responsibilities for these public goods demands rigorous analysis, objective judgement, and effective transparency.

"We will not shirk from these obligations. The Bank and its independent policy committees will continue to provide analytically based, clear-eyed assessments of the economic and financial outlooks. And we will outline the risks to these forecasts so that we and others can prepare to manage them.

"The near-term challenges facing the UK economy can't be wished away. But they can be addressed. A clear plan is needed, and its measures must be implemented with resolute determination. After briefly reviewing the relationship between uncertainty and the economy, I want to review how the Bank of England's contribution to that plan will unfold over the coming weeks.

"But at the outset, I want to re-emphasise that the Bank has taken all the necessary steps to prepare for these events. And we will not hesitate to take any additional measures required to meet our responsibilities as the United Kingdom moves forward."

UNCERTAINTY

"Even before 23rd June, we observed the growing influence of uncertainty on major economic decisions.

"Commercial real estate transactions had been cut in half since their peak last year. Residential real estate activity had slowed sharply. Car purchases had gone into reverse. And business investment had fallen for the past two quarters measured. Given otherwise accommodative financial conditions and a solid domestic outlook, it appeared likely that uncertainty related to the referendum played an important role in this deceleration.

"It now seems plausible that uncertainty could remain elevated for some time, with a more persistent drag on activity than we had previously projected. Moreover, its effects will be reinforced by tighter financial conditions and possible negative spill-overs to growth in the UK's major trading partners.

"In sum, the material slowing in growth that the MPC had identified as a risk associated with the referendum now looks likely to be our central forecast. Using reports from our nationwide network of agents, private survey evidence, and hard data, in the coming weeks we will estimate the extent of the deceleration as we formulate our August projections."

OUTLOOK

"As a result of increased uncertainty and tighter financial conditions, UK households could defer consumption and firms delay investment, lowering labour demand and causing unemployment to rise. Through financial market and confidence channels, there are also risks of adverse spillovers to the global economy.

"At the same time, supply growth is likely to be lower over the next three years, reflecting slower capital accumulation and the need to reallocate resources across sectors of the economy. Both of these forces may be exacerbated by higher uncertainty and tighter financial conditions.

"Finally, as expected, sterling has depreciated sharply. For given foreign demand, this will mean support to net trade, though this may well be dampened by uncertainty around future trading relationships. A lower exchange rate will also entail higher prices for imported consumer goods, energy and capital goods, and consequently lower real incomes."

"As the MPC said prior to the referendum, the combination of these influences on demand, supply and the exchange rate could lead to a materially lower path for growth and a notably higher path for inflation than set out in the May Inflation Report. In such circumstances, the MPC will face a trade-off between stabilising inflation on the one hand and avoiding undue volatility in output and employment on the other. The implications for monetary policy will depend on the relative magnitudes of these effects.

"In my view, and I am not pre-judging the views of the other independent MPC members, the economic outlook has deteriorated and some monetary policy easing will likely be required over the summer."

"I can assure you that in the coming months the Bank can be expected to take whatever action is needed to support growth subject to inflation being projected to return to the target over an appropriate horizon, and inflation expectations remaining well anchored."

CONCLUSION

"Over the coming weeks, the Bank will consider a host of other measures and policies to promote monetary and financial stability.

"In short, the Bank of England has a plan to achieve our objectives, and by doing so support growth, jobs and wages during a time of considerable uncertainty.

"Part of that plan is ruthless truth telling. And one uncomfortable truth is that there are limits to what the Bank of England can do.

"In particular, monetary policy cannot immediately or fully offset the economic implications of a large, negative shock. The future potential of this economy and its implications for jobs, real wages and wealth are not the gifts of monetary policymakers.

"These will be driven by much bigger decisions; by bigger plans that are being formulated by others.

"However, we will relentlessly pursue monetary and financial stability. And by doing so we will facilitate the adjustments needed to realise this economy's full potential." (Reporting by Andy Bruce)