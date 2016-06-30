BoE's Carney says will not quit if critics come to power

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said it would be wrong for him or any of his colleagues to quit if critics of the central bank's stance in the European Union referendum come to power following Prime Minister David Cameron's decision to resign.

Before Britain voted to leave the EU last week, Carney said this would bring short-term market turmoil and negative medium-term economic consequences, drawing criticism from the subsequently victorious Vote Leave campaign, which questioned his motivation.

Three Conservative anti-EU campaigners - Michael Gove, Liam Fox and Andrea Leadsom - are among the five candidates vying to succeed Cameron in a race that will conclude in September.

Carney said in a news conference on Thursday that the central bank had been fulfilling its duty by warning about the consequences of voting to leave the EU, and that the subsequent market and economic reaction had proved it right.

Asked if his position would become untenable if Leave campaigners took control of Britain's government, Carney said: "The exact opposite."

"It would be irresponsible of me, or any of my other colleagues, to walk away from those obligations, because those are our obligations under statute."

Britain's finance minister appoints the governor of the Bank of England and almost all of its senior policymakers, and sets its policy mandate, but the central bank is legally guaranteed operational independence to carry out the goals it is set. (Reporting by David Milliken)