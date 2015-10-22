UPDATE 1-Bank of England's Carney accused of wading into politics with EU speech

(Adds former BoE policymaker Sentance)

By William Schomberg

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - A prominent campaigner for a British exit from the European Union accused Bank of England Governor Mark Carney of venturing into politics after the central bank chief delivered an upbeat assessment of Britain’s EU membership.

Ahead of a referendum on whether to leave the EU that Prime Minister David Cameron has promised by the end of 2017, Carney’s emphasis on the economic benefits of membership was widely seen as a boost for campaigners to keep Britain in the EU.

Carney said in speech on Wednesday that membership had made Britain’s economy more open, dynamic and competitive.

“I found his speech regrettable,” Nigel Lawson, a former British finance minister who now helps lead a group of Conservative Party lawmakers opposed to membership, told BBC radio on Thursday.

“I have known many governors over the years and I can’t think of any previous governor who would weigh in in a political way on an issue such as this,” said Lawson who served as Margaret Thatcher’s finance minister from 1983 to 1989.

Lawson and other ‘out’ campaigners highlighted a part of Carney’s speech which raised the risk that Britain, as a non-euro zone country, could struggle to influence rules that affect its huge banking sector as the euro zone countries act increasingly as one.

Carney’s views on the benefits and risks of EU membership largely echoed the position of the Conservative government.

Finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday he agreed with the governor and he too stressed the need to safeguard the interests of non euro-zone countries.

In advanced economies where the central bank is independent from the government, officials are expected to remain aloof from politics to ensure their credibility in the eyes of the public and investors.

The BoE was granted operational independence from the government in 1997 although its governor is chosen by Britain’s finance minister. Carney was appointed by Osborne.

DON‘T HIDE UNDER A BUSHEL

Despite similarities between Carney’s views and those of the government, it was right for him to speak on an issue that was key to the economy, a former BoE policymaker said.

“It would be a major shock if we came out of the EU so I think it is appropriate for the Bank of England to give the voice of economic sense,” Andrew Sentance said.

“The governor should not be a person who hides their views under a bushel. They should be prepared to speak out on big economic issues,” he said, recalling outspoken comments by Carney’s predecessor Mervyn King on the banking sector.

A British EU exit would shake the Union to its core, ripping away its second-largest economy. Pro-Europeans warn a divorce could hurt Britain’s economy and lead to the break-up of the United Kingdom by triggering another Scottish independence vote. Opponents of membership say Britain would thrive outside the EU.

Carney, a former Goldman Sachs investment banker who took up his post at the Bank of England in 2013, stressed in the speech that he was not weighing up the pros and cons of Britain’s EU membership, but rather its implications for the Bank of England.

Allan Monks, an analyst at JP Morgan, said Carney’s remarks, stopped short of an explicit endorsement but added to a call this week from employers group CBI for Britain to stay in a reformed EU.

“The impact of these interventions may not be visible in the opinion polls right away, but we would expect them to grow in significance as the referendum draws closer,” Monks said.

A speech by Carney on currency unions delivered before Scotland’s independence referendum in 2014 was cited by opponents of a breakaway as a reason why Scotland would be unable to keep on using the pound if it split from Britain.

Carney was accused of venturing too far beyond his central banking brief in September after he made a speech warning of the risks of climate change to investors. (Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Anna Willard)