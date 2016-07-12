FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carney: Brexit criticism of Bank of England has been extraordinary
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

Carney: Brexit criticism of Bank of England has been extraordinary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said some of the criticism of the central bank in the run-up to last month's referendum on Britain's European Union membership had been "extraordinary in all senses of the word."

Carney, speaking to lawmakers on Tuesday, also said he did not decide in advance what the Bank's most important policy-making committees should take on the EU referendum which resulted in a decision to leave the bloc.

Carney has previously defended the BoE's decision to flag the economic risks of a "Leave" vote. The Bank said before the referendum that a Brexit vote could cause a material slowdown in the economy. Carney said in May there was a chance of a recession, angering some leading "Leave" supporters.

Reporting by UK bureau; writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
