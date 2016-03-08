FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England's Carney backs PM Cameron's EU deal
#Market News
March 8, 2016 / 9:57 AM / a year ago

Bank of England's Carney backs PM Cameron's EU deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney backed a deal negotiated by Prime Minister David Cameron to change the country’s relationship with the European Union ahead of a referendum in June, saying it allowed the central bank to do it job.

“The Settlement addresses the issues the Bank identified as being important, given the likely need for further integration of the euro area, to maintaining its ability to achieve its objectives,” Carney said in a letter to British lawmakers.

Writing by William Schomberg and Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

