Bank of England's Carney: Brexit risks already weighing on economy

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that uncertainty about the outcome of Britain’s European Union membership referendum already appeared to be weighing on Britain’s economy.

Carney told members of parliament that risks related to the referendum included pressures on Britain’s wide current account deficit, its property markets, liquidity in financial markets and a possible negative impact on the rest of the EU.

“Some elements of these risks may be beginning to manifest,” he said. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)