Bank of England's Carney says he is "serene" about Brexit warnings

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he was "absolutely serene" about the way the central bank prepared for a possible Brexit hit to Britain's economy, before voters decided in June to leave the European Union.

"I am absolutely serene about the ... judgements made both by the MPC and the FPC," Carney said, referring to the Bank's monetary and financial policy committees.

Carney came under cricitism from supporters of Brexit in the run-up to the referendum, and after it, for saying the economy would face a material slowdown, and possibly a recession, in the event of an "Out" vote. Economic data has suggested Britain's economy did not suffer a sharp, immediate hit from the referendum but is heading for a slowdown. (Reporting by David Milliken and Michael Holden; writing by William Schomberg; editing by Andy Bruce)