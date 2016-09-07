FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bank of England's Carney says he is "serene" about Brexit warnings
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 1:42 PM / a year ago

Bank of England's Carney says he is "serene" about Brexit warnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he was "absolutely serene" about the way the central bank prepared for a possible Brexit hit to Britain's economy, before voters decided in June to leave the European Union.

"I am absolutely serene about the ... judgements made both by the MPC and the FPC," Carney said, referring to the Bank's monetary and financial policy committees.

Carney came under cricitism from supporters of Brexit in the run-up to the referendum, and after it, for saying the economy would face a material slowdown, and possibly a recession, in the event of an "Out" vote. Economic data has suggested Britain's economy did not suffer a sharp, immediate hit from the referendum but is heading for a slowdown. (Reporting by David Milliken and Michael Holden; writing by William Schomberg; editing by Andy Bruce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.