a year ago
BoE's Carney says low bond yields represent market hedging, not growth prospects
July 12, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BoE's Carney says low bond yields represent market hedging, not growth prospects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Bank of England Mark Carney said the low level of long-dated gilt yields does not reflect the prospects for the economy but the appetite for safety in the current environment.

"There is a big element of what's happening in markets which is in our opinion, in my opinion, a hedging of downside risk," Carney told lawmakers.

"I would not take that core signal in terms of the prospects of this economy, they are much better." (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by Andy Bruce)

