BoE's Carney says low bond yields represent market hedging, not growth prospects

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Bank of England Mark Carney said the low level of long-dated gilt yields does not reflect the prospects for the economy but the appetite for safety in the current environment.

"There is a big element of what's happening in markets which is in our opinion, in my opinion, a hedging of downside risk," Carney told lawmakers.

"I would not take that core signal in terms of the prospects of this economy, they are much better."