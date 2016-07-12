BoE's Carney says weaker economic outlook could warrant stimulus

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the central bank may have to react to a weaker economic outlook after Britain's decision to leave the European Union, reinforcing the idea that the BoE is ready to provide the economy with more stimulus.

"The possibility of the economic outlook softening, that there is less demand for credit for various reasons and if the outlook has worsened ... in the judgment of the MPC, there always could be monetary response if that's consistent with its remit," Carney told lawmakers. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by)