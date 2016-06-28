Confederation of British Industry says UK "a long way off" any EU plan

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Britain appears a long way from developing a clear plan on the country’s future trading relationship with the European Union, the head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said on Tuesday after a meeting with government.

CBI Director-General Carolyn Fairbairn said some firms were putting investment on hold after Britain’s vote to leave the EU last week, and that they needed a clearer sense of what the government intended to do.

“It’s incredibly early days. I don’t think anybody’s coming out of these meetings feeling great, but they are coming out with a sense of resolve,” she told reporters.

“We’re a long way off having a plan and leadership and that is still where we will be continuing to make (the point) that this is what businesses need,” she added.

Fairbairn said businesses expressed very high levels of real and genuine concern to business minister Sajid Javid, who had called the meeting, and that the government also needed to address the fears of EU migrants employed in Britain. (Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)