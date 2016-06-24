FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to keep liquidity ample, yuan stable after Britain vote - central bank
June 24, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

China to keep liquidity ample, yuan stable after Britain vote - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - China will keep its domestic liquidity reasonable and ample, its central bank said in a statement on Friday on Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The People's Bank of China said it will strengthen communication with other central banks and continue to use various monetary policy tools.

China will maintain prudent monetary policy, will keep the yuan basically stable and will further improve the market-based yuan mechanism, the PBOC said. The central bank has pledged to let market forces play a bigger role in setting yuan exchange rate

The PBOC said it had already made "appropriate contingency plans" in connection with the British vote. (Reporting by Beijing monitoring desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

