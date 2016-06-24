UPDATE 3-China calls for swift agreement between Britain, EU

* European Union is China's largest trading partner

* Brexit will lose EU about a sixth of its economic output

* Britain "writing itself off, acting recklessly" -Global Times (Adds further state media commentary)

By Ben Blanchard

BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - China on Friday called for Britain and the European Union to reach agreement as soon as possible after Britain voted to leave the bloc, while an influential state-run newspaper warned Britain was becoming a "small country".

Britain's vote to leave dealt the biggest blow to the European project of greater unity since World War Two and global financial markets plunged as results from Thursday's referendum emerged.

Prior to the vote, China had not directly stated an opinion, viewing it as an internal matter and saying only that it wanted to see a strong and stable Europe.

Diplomatic sources, however, said that was coded support for the now defeated "remain" camp, as the bloc, now China's largest trading partner, will lose around a sixth of its economic output.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China respected the choice of the British people and wanted to work hard to continue developing ties.

"We hope Britain and the EU can reach a negotiated agreement at an early date. A prosperous and stable Europe is in all sides' interests," she told a daily news briefing.

Relations between Britain and China have been warming over the past few years and economic links have multiplied, in what both countries refer to as a "golden age" in ties.

Asked about the impact on China's business ties with Britain, Hua said: "Of course there will be an impact from Britain choosing to leave the EU.

"The impact will be on all levels, not only on relations between China and Britain. As to what kind of impact there will be, I believe all sides will calmly and conscientiously assess this."

China also wants to see Europe continue to play a proactive role in international affairs, Hua added.

The Global Times tabloid, published by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, was blunter.

"This referendum will probably be a landmark event that proves Britain is heading in the direction of being a small country with few people, writing itself off as hopeless and acting recklessly," it said in an editorial.

Though China and Britain have a history of disputes over human rights and the future of the former British colony of Hong Kong, export-reliant China values Britain as a strong advocate for free trade within the EU.

Now that commitment to free trade could be at risk and set of a global chain reaction, China's Xinhua news agency warned.

"Britain's decision to leave the EU has prised off the first brick from the mansion of globalisation," it said. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)