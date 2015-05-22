FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cameron determined to give Britons "proper choice" on reformed EU
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

Cameron determined to give Britons "proper choice" on reformed EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA, May 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron predicted “ups and downs” on Friday in European Union reform negotiations but said he was determined to give Britons a proper choice on a reformed EU in a referendum he has promised before the end of 2017.

“There will be ups and downs. You’ll hear one day this is possible, the next day something else is impossible,” Cameron told reporters as he arrived for an EU summit with six ex-Soviet states where he hopes to have initial contacts on his drive to reform the 28-nation bloc.

“But one thing throughout all of this will be constant and that is my determination to deliver for the British people a reform of the EU so they get a proper choice in that referendum,” he said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.