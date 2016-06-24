FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK gilt yields to fall quickly below 1 pct - Citi
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

UK gilt yields to fall quickly below 1 pct - Citi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - The yields on 10-year British government debt will quickly fall to a new record low below 1 percent after voters in the country decided to leave the European Union, analysts at Citi said in a note on Friday.

The 10-year gilt yield closed at 1.376 percent on Thursday when expectations were high in financial markets that the referendum would end in vote to stay in the EU. Trading was due to resume at 0700 GMT on Friday.

The analysts also said investors were likely to price in one or two interest rate cuts by the Bank of England which has said it might try to offset the expected shock to Britain's economy from a so-called Brexit vote. (Reporting by David Milliken, writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.