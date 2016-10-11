FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CEO of Morgan Stanley International says jobs will go if loses market access post-Brexit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 11, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

CEO of Morgan Stanley International says jobs will go if loses market access post-Brexit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Banks will have to start moving staff if Britain loses access to the European single market post-Brexit, Rob Rooney, CEO of Morgan Stanley international said on Tuesday.

"It really isn't terribly complicated. If we are outside the EU and we don't have what would be a stable and long term commitment to access to the single market then a lot of the things we do today in London, we'd have to do inside the EU 27," he told delegates at a conference in London.

"In the days after we lose access, if that's what happens, the jobs that go, may be somewhat significant or they may not... It will be a much more expensive model over time...We would be operating a much less efficient business model, we'd have to see how that evolves."

Many investment banks use their London hubs to run their EU operations, relying on the passporting system that allows them to operate across the bloc while being regulated just in Britain. The Brexit vote could threaten those arrangements if banks no longer have access to the single market. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Andrew Macaskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.