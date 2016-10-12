(Repeats story that ran late Tuesday)
* Bankers debate when to roll out contingency plans
* Minister says best Brexit deal for financial services is a
priority
* Lawmaker says banks need to stop "whingeing"
By Andrew MacAskill and Anjuli Davies
LONDON, Oct 11 Top bankers warned on Tuesday
they could start moving staff abroad as early as next year if
there is no clarity on whether Britain will retain access to the
European single market when it leaves the EU.
Senior executives from European divisions of some of the
world's biggest financial institutions told a conference in
London they felt the government's tougher rhetoric on
immigration risked harming the economy.
James Bardrick, the UK head of U.S. bank Citi, said
the main dilemma facing the finance industry was how urgently it
needed to act on contingency plans aimed at protecting their
businesses, following Britain's vote in June to leave the
European Union.
"How do we and when do we start making decisions ... knowing
the plan is ready to go ... it could be in the first quarter of
2017," he told a conference in London.
British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she would
trigger the two-year process to leave the EU by the end of March
and last week appeared to prioritise capping immigration over
retaining access to the single market.
The future of London as Europe's financial centre is
expected to be a major negotiating point in May's talks with EU
partners, with banks keen to retain the "passporting" rights
which allow them to sell financial services across the bloc.
Getting the best deal for the City of London will be an
"absolute priority" in Brexit trade talks with the EU, financial
services minister Simon Kirby told the conference.
Rob Rooney, CEO of Morgan Stanley international
joined the chorus of bankers concerned about passporting, and
said his bank would also have to move parts of their operations
from London if Britain were shut out of the single market.
"It really isn't terribly complicated. If we are outside the
EU and we don't have what would be a stable and long-term
commitment to access the single market then a lot of the things
we do today in London, we'd have to do inside the EU 27," he
said.
Separately, Jacob Rees-Mogg, a Conservative lawmaker and
member of the Treasury Select Committee who campaigned for
Brexit, told Reuters that banks needed to take responsibility
for their own affairs in line with their contingency plans.
"If the City has to do anything, it needs to do it now. I
don't think it needs to do much but it needs to get on and do
it," Rees-Mogg said, when asked about the threat of a major bank
exodus from Britain.
"Bank lobbyists are going down the wrong route on Brexit.
They just seem to be whingeing. I don't see what they're moaning
about."
CULTURE HIT
Tim Roberts, managing director of consulting firm Promontory
Financial Group, said London began to rival New York as a
financial centre in the 1980s because it welcomed people
regardless of their nationality or gender.
"If we lose that, and we allow not Brexit itself, but some
of the sentiments expressed nationally that led up to the
referendum to erode that culture then I think it damages London
as a financial centre," Roberts said.
The government backtracked on a recent proposal to make
companies list their foreign workers after an outcry from
business groups, who said any initiative to "name and shame"
employers would be divisive and discriminatory.
The chairman of the Lloyd's of London insurance market John
Nelson criticised the tone of language used by government
ministers, and said Britain risked turning its back on the
global economy for the first time since World War Two.
"We have to be very clear that the rest of the world is
looking very, very closely right now," Nelson said.
"We have to be careful that we keep the UK open... and
making sure we are able to attract the right talent globally. If
we don't do that we will not remain the financial sector that we
are today."
