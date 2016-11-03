FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Access to EU financial services market key to Britain's Brexit talks - minister
November 3, 2016 / 3:36 PM / 10 months ago

Access to EU financial services market key to Britain's Brexit talks - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - City minister Simon Kirby said on Thursday that access to the European Union market for financial services was a key part of Britain's negotiations to leave the bloc.

"Passporting, or rather the access to EU markets that comes with it, is one of the key areas under negotiation. The UK is looking for a sensible discussion on how our two markets can continue to serve one another and what is needed to support that," he told parliament.

He also said that the future of London's financial transactions clearing industry would be an important element of any Brexit deal. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

