British financiers Odey, Hargreaves and Marshall say Brexit would help London
April 29, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

British financiers Odey, Hargreaves and Marshall say Brexit would help London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - The main campaign group seeking to get Britain out of the European Union at a referendum in June said more than 100 executives from Britain’s financial services industry had signed a public letter backing the so-called Brexit campaign.

“Assuming good political leadership and an effective regulatory environment, we believe that the City is most likely to strengthen its lead as the world’s largest international financial centre, and continue to make a major contribution to the UK economy and employment, outside the EU but with continued access to its capital markets,” the letter said.

The list of signatories included Crispin Odey, a founding partner at Odey Asset Management, Peter Hargreaves at investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown, Paul Marshall, chairman of Marshall Wace and Michael Geoghegan, a former CEO of bank HSBC. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

