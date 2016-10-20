London financial district proposes regional visas for foreign staff

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The City of London financial district has proposed a system of "regional visas" to allow banks, agriculture and healthcare to hire foreign staff after Britain leaves the European Union.

The City's municipal authority published a report produced by consultants PwC on Thursday outlining how UK immigration policy could be developed so that visas for non UK nationals could be tailored to meet the needs of local business.

"If the current visa system were extended to EU migrants, research suggests that three quarters of the UK's EU workforce would not meet these requirements," the City of London said in the report.

The report proposes two possible models - regional visas that would be governed jointly by local authorities and business, and another that would be governed by a UK government agency.

"This is not a London solution to a national problem, but actually something that can support growth outside of the capital across a wide variety of sectors," City of London policy chief Mark Boleat said. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by John Geddie)