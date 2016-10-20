FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
London financial district proposes regional visas for foreign staff
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 20, 2016 / 10:06 AM / 10 months ago

London financial district proposes regional visas for foreign staff

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The City of London financial district has proposed a system of "regional visas" to allow banks, agriculture and healthcare to hire foreign staff after Britain leaves the European Union.

The City's municipal authority published a report produced by consultants PwC on Thursday outlining how UK immigration policy could be developed so that visas for non UK nationals could be tailored to meet the needs of local business.

"If the current visa system were extended to EU migrants, research suggests that three quarters of the UK's EU workforce would not meet these requirements," the City of London said in the report.

The report proposes two possible models - regional visas that would be governed jointly by local authorities and business, and another that would be governed by a UK government agency.

"This is not a London solution to a national problem, but actually something that can support growth outside of the capital across a wide variety of sectors," City of London policy chief Mark Boleat said. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by John Geddie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.