a year ago
Li Ka-shing's CK Hutchison confident about UK businesses, after Brexit vote
#Financials
June 24, 2016 / 7:46 AM / a year ago

Li Ka-shing's CK Hutchison confident about UK businesses, after Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - CK Hutchison Holding Ltd , which is controlled by tycoon Li Ka-shing and has major investments in Europe and the United Kingdom, said on Friday the group is confident its British operations will continue to thrive, after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

"We are confident that our UK businesses - which are strongly focused on providing vital goods and services to UK communities - will continue to thrive," CK Hutchison said in an email, responding to the vote results. It gave no further details.

The United Kingdom contributed 37 percent to CK Hutchison's 2015 total EBIT, according to the group's annual report.

Global financial markets plunged as Thursday's referendum showed a near 52-48 percent split in favour of leaving the EU, sparking fears the decision will hit investments in the world's 5th largest economy, threaten London's role as a global financial capital and foment uncertainty in the world's biggest trading bloc.

Li, one of Asia's richest men, had said earlier that his businesses in Britain and Europe would continue regardless of the result. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
