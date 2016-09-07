FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Former BoE official expects euro clearing to leave London post-Brexit
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Former BoE official expects euro clearing to leave London post-Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's dominance in euro-denominated clearing of financial contracts will end after the country's withdrawal from the European Union, former Bank of England Governor Charlie Bean said on Wednesday.

Britain is the main centre in the EU for clearing derivatives and other financial contracts denominated in euros.

French President Francois Hollande has said this should move to the euro zone in future after Brexit, but banks have privately expressed scepticism that this can be done.

"I think it's certain that we will lose it," Bean told a House of Lords committee.

He said he had "absolutely no doubt at all" that euro denominated clearing will be mandated to be taken back to the euro zone.

Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
