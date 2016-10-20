Bundesbank's Dombret says euro-clearing hinges on using EU rules

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Clearing of euro-denominated financial contracts in London would need to comply with European Union rules to remain there after Britain leaves the bloc, Bundesbank executive board member Andreas Dombret said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank has wanted clearing houses for euro-denominated financial contracts to shift to the euro zone. London dominates this activity at present.

Dombret told the British Bankers' Association annual conference that if post-Brexit Britain operates under rules different to those in the bloc, maintaining euro-denominated clearing in London would be challenging.

"I would find it hard to believe that governments and taxpayers would stand behind a policy they have no control over," Dombret said. "I would expect changes."

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Dombret told reporters he did not expect financial stability in Europe to be undermined in the medium to long term because of Britain leaving the EU and the disruption this could cause to continental customers of banks based in London.

In short-term, however, costs could go up and some products may not be available, Dombret said.

"In a transition period, there could well be a time when things become more costly and when not all products are available all the time with the same sort of competition." (Reporting by Huw Jones and John Geddie)