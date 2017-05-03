* European Commission may publish "communication" this week
* Envisages more powers of supervision over euro clearing
* Much euro clearing done in London, but Brexit ups stakes
By Huw Jones
LONDON, May 3 The European Union will publish a
draft law next month to give itself tougher powers to vet and
supervise the clearing of euro-denominated securities, a source
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, pitting the bloc
against Britain ahead of Brexit.
Vast swathes of euro transactions are processed by clearing
houses in London due to its status as a global financial centre.
The euro zone has long wanted more control of that business, and
Britain's decision to leave the EU has provided a new impetus.
The EU's executive European Commission is concerned the
growing importance of clearing houses to the financial system
means there is a need to "enhance the current supervisory
arrangements," the source said on condition of anonymity.
The move by Brussels comes at a politically sensitive time
for Britain as it starts formal divorce talks with the EU, and
is also keen to keep London as Europe's biggest financial centre
and top tax earner.
Clearing houses stand between two sides of a stock, bond or
derivatives transaction, ensuring its completion even if one
side of the transaction goes bust.
The EU's biggest clearing house for euro-denominated
securities, LCH in London, will be outside the bloc's
legal system once Britain leaves the EU in 2019.
"The foreseen withdrawal of Britain from the EU will have a
significant impact on the regulation and supervision of clearing
in Europe," the source said, quoting from a "communication" the
EU executive is due to publish perhaps as soon as Thursday to
explain the rationale for next month's draft law.
As much as 75 percent of euro-denominated interest rate
derivatives, the world's most heavily traded swap contract, are
cleared in Britain by LCH.
The communication says "more integrated supervision" by EU
watchdogs and more responsibilities for the European Central
Bank could also help with the bloc's "urgent" task of building a
deeper capital market.
Where clearing houses from outside the EU play a systemic
role in the bloc's financial market, they should be "subject to
safeguards provided by the EU legal framework," the source said,
quoting from the communication.
"This includes, where necessary, direct supervision at EU
level/location requirements."
APPROPRIATE AMOUNT
The battle over the location of euro-clearing has been waged
for several years, with the ECB's attempts to require clearing
houses that handle large volumes of euro denominated securities
to be located in the euro zone, thrown out by the EU court.
The court said the ECB did not have legal powers to
implement such a "location" policy - a situation the new draft
law and Brexit would alter.
Banking and exchange officials in London say that forcing
the shift of euro-denominated clearing would fragment trading
pools and bump up costs for users.
Xavier Rolet, chief executive of the London Stock Exchange,
which owns LCH, has warned that Brussels was considering caps on
how much euro clearing could be done in London, threatening
thousands of jobs in the city.
But Bank of England Governor Mark Carney told a Reuters
event last month that Britain would work hard with European
authorities to ensure that an "appropriate amount" of euro
business continued to be cleared in London - a sign of how some
shift in volumes is becoming inevitable.
ECB supervisor Sabine Lautenschlaeger warned in March the
ECB's position on euro clearing outside the bloc would depend on
whether the new, post-Brexit legal framework offered an
unchanged level of involvement for the central bank, and ensured
financial stability in the euro zone.
As yet unspecified conditions would have to be met, she
said.
The European Parliament, which will have joint say with EU
states in approving the legal changes, has already called for
limits on how much euro clearing should be done in Britain after
Brexit.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Mark
Potter)