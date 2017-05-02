Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
LONDON May 2 Media reports that the European Commission is rushing out proposals to regulate clearing houses in London are speculation, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday.
The European Commission is expected to publish proposals for the regulation of derivatives markets this week, but banking industry officials have said attempts to potentially curb clearing of euro-denominated contracts in Britain after Brexit have been put back to at least the end of June.
"This is speculation, it has come up before," the spokesman told reporters after being asked about a report in the Financial Times that the European Commission was trying to regulate clearing houses in the city of London.
"London is a global financial capital and it's in the interests not just of the UK but of the EU that it remains so." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan)
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.