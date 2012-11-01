FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK could slip out of the EU - Deputy PM says
November 1, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

UK could slip out of the EU - Deputy PM says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain could face a crisis which pushes it out of the European Union, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said on Thursday.

“You will never achieve (anything) by stamping your foot and saying ‘well we want to be part of this club, we want to unilaterally rewrite the rules of the games and we want to pick and choose unilaterally what we sign up to,'” said Clegg, the leader of the pro-European Liberal Democrats.

“My worry is that it is a much shorter leap from that to an outright crisis which would leave the United Kingdom fully marginalised or even out of the European CLEGGon than people seem to imagine,” Clegg said.

