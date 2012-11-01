FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Deputy PM says EU budget freeze deliverable
November 1, 2012

UK Deputy PM says EU budget freeze deliverable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said on Thursday that a real-term freeze to the European Union budget was difficult but still possible, after London threatened to veto any EU budget deal that was not good for the UK taxpayer.

“(Prime Minister) David Cameron, with my full support, is going to go into the negotiations later this month and say ‘we want a real-terms freeze,'” Clegg said. “That’s the toughest negotiating stance of any EU member state. We judge that to be difficult to deliver but deliverable.”

He added: “It’s what you think is the best possible deal rather than insist on an impossible deal.”

