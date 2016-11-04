FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Brexit decision has spurred Frankfurt property sector - Commerzbank CFO
November 4, 2016 / 10:46 AM / 10 months ago

Brexit decision has spurred Frankfurt property sector - Commerzbank CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain's decision to leave the European Union has boosted Frankfurt's real estate market, Commerzbank's Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said.

"It's hard to measure ... but the Frankfurt property market has noticeably picked up. There are a number (of banks) that are considering a decision to move (to Frankfurt)," he said during the bank's third-quarter earnings call.

"Altogether the feeling is that there is more demand (for Frankfurt property)."

European financial centres like Frankfurt, Paris and Dublin are stepping up a charm offensive, saying they expect banks to start moving some operations from London next year to ensure continued access to the EU market after Britain leaves the bloc. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Gareth Jones)

