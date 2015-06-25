FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 25, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

EU leaders to review state of UK negotiations in Dec -draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - European Union leaders will review the state of negotiations with Britain on its EU membership in six months time, according to draft conclusions of a summit where David Cameron will on Thursday formally launch his demands for reform of the bloc.

“The UK Prime Minister set out his plans for an (in/out) referendum in the UK,” read a two-sentence section of the draft summit communique, seen by Reuters. “The European Council agreed to revert to the matter in December.”

A regular EU summit is scheduled for Dec. 17-18. The next Council of leaders is on Oct. 15-16.

Thursday’s summit marks the formal start of Britain’s latest renegotiation of its ties with the EU, the world’s largest economic bloc, though Cameron is expected only to give a brief outline of his vision on Thursday evening. He has promised a referendum on membership by 2017, after seeking EU reforms. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

