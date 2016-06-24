Merging UK firms face more costs, bureaucracy with Brexit

(Reuters) - British companies planning mergers with EU peers will face more legal costs and regulatory hassles after Britain leaves the European Union as they will have to deal with two antitrust watchdogs, competition experts said.

On the other hand, freed from strict EU state aid rules, Britain would have a free hand to prop up ailing companies such as steel producers if it chose to do so.

Under the current system, British competition rules are modelled on EU laws and decisions by the country's courts and tribunals must be consistent with the principles and judgments of the top EU courts in Luxembourg.

Britain's vote to leave the EU in Thursday's referendum would upset this arrangement, said Assimakis Komninos, a partner at law firm White & Case.

"Merger transactions would have to be notified to the EU if the EU merger regulation criteria are fulfilled and may have to be notified, at the same time, to the UK authorities. This would mean duplication and certainly more costs for companies," he said.

Parallel reviews could even lead to one authority allowing and the other blocking a merger, or demanding different concessions from firms, Bird & Bird lawyers Peter Willis and Richard Eccles wrote in a client note, adding that this would be a rare possibility.

As for handing out aid to troubled companies, Britain would be able to do so without fear of EU action after Brexit as it would be exempt from EU state aid rules which put strict limits on what help governments may give to companies.

"The EU state aid rules will no longer apply and the UK government would have to decide whether to replace them with a domestic system of state aid control or simply do nothing. In the latter case the UK would regain a degree of economic sovereignty," Komninos said.

The anti-EU UK Independence Party has seized on the potential collapse of a steel plant in Wales, saying EU rules on state aid prevented government intervention.

For EU companies on the other hand, Brexit could mean a lighter regulatory touch in future if Britain's departure leads to a rethink of its policies, said David Wood at Gibson Dunn.

"There will also be a chilling effect on how much regulation the EU will engage in, in future," he said.

"We will probably see considerably less regulation by the European Commission, both because there will be less appetite for regulation and because the impact of EU regulation will be reduced because it would not necessarily apply to the UK."

In the long term, however, Brexit may even result in more rigid EU competition laws, said Komninos.

"The UK competition authorities have historically been a bastion of modern competition enforcement and an effects-based approach. This positive influence would be lost following Brexit and there is some risk that EU competition law enforcement may shift towards more formalism," he said.