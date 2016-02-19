Details of new EU deal for Britain

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Following are key details from a new EU deal with Britain on Friday, seen by Reuters:

TREATY CHANGE

Two elements of the package are to be enshrined in future EU treaty amendments: a special exemption for Britain from further political integration under “ever closer union”; and elements of an accord to ensure fair treatment of financial and economic arrangements between the euro zone and non-euro EU states.

IN-WORK BENEFITS

Britain will be entitled to deny in-work benefits to newly arrived workers from other EU states for their first four years in the country; it will be able to apply this “emergency brake” to new arrivals during a seven-year period from the measure first being used.

CHILD BENEFIT

An EU-wide indexation system affecting payments of child benefit to workers whose children live in another EU state comes into force for new claimants immediately and for all claimants on Jan. 1, 2020. The system will let governments index the level of payments made for children living in another member state to the cost of living there and the level of child benefits there.

EURO INS AND OUTS

The draft stressed the need for a “level playing field” in financial and banking regulation. It gives Britain the right to supervise financial institutions and markets to preserve financial stability. This is “without prejudice” to the existing powers of the European Union to act to protect financial stability. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)