'In' camp's lead cut to 1 point before UK vote on EU -The Sun

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - The lead of the campaign to keep Britain in the European Union over the rival "Out" camp has narrowed to just one point, according to a poll published by The Sun newspaper on Tuesday.

The telephone survey of 1,002 people found support for staying in the bloc stood at 46 percent compared with 45 percent in favour of leaving, the newspaper said.

A previous ComRes telephone poll, published on May 19 for the Daily Mail newspaper and ITV television, gave the "In" camp a lead of 11 points. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Chris Reese)