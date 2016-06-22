"Remain" extends lead on eve of UK referendum on EU - ComRes poll

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - The campaign to keep Britain in the European Union has extended its lead over the "Out" camp, according to a ComRes opinion poll published on Wednesday, a day before the country's EU membership referendum.

The telephone survey, conducted for the Daily Mail newspaper and ITV television between June 17 and June 22, showed "In" had a lead over "Out" of 48 percent to 42 percent.

A previous ComRes poll for The Sun newspaper, which was published on June 14, had given "In" a lead of just one point. (Reporting by David Milliken, writing by William Schomberg)