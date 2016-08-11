UK consumer morale slips in August - Thomson Reuters/Ipsos survey

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - British consumer morale edged lower again this month after dropping sharply following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to a survey that showed Britons became more worried about their jobs but more optimistic about the economy.

Thursday's Thomson Reuters/Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) eased to 49.2 from 49.4 in July, around levels last seen in early 2014.

Business surveys since June's referendum show a plunge in corporate activity, but the Thomson Reuters/Ipsos poll of 1,000 Britons added to a fairly mixed picture for consumer spending - a key pillar of British economic growth.

"Consumer confidence decreased slightly in the month to August, but it shows little sign of a significant, sustained 'Brexit effect' as yet," said Bobby Duffy, managing director of consumer affairs at pollster Ipsos MORI.

Major retailers including Tesco, Next and John Lewis say they have not been affected so far by the referendum result, while the British Retail Consortium said spending in shops bounced in July.

But the long-running GfK survey - Britain's main consumer morale gauge and generally a decent indicator of future household spending over the years - suffered its sharpest drop since 1990 last month.

The Thomson Reuters/Ipsos gauge of economic expectations rebounded in Thursday's report, although that was outweighed by declines in employment confidence and the outlook for investment.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Larry King)