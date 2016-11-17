UPDATE 1-Britain should pay into EU budget until 2020 - Poland

(Adds details, quotes, background)

By Gabriela Baczynska

BRUSSELS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Britain should keep contributing to the European Union's seven-year budget until the end of the budgetary period in 2020, even though it could leave the EU in 2019, Poland's deputy foreign minister said.

Konrad Szymanski spoke a day after he met the European Commission's main Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, and the head of the EU's internal Brexit task force, Didier Seeuws. They are holding meetings with representatives of all 27 countries remaining in the EU to find out what their positions are.

"I think the EU will stand on the position that in the current financial framework Britain's budget contributions should be upheld," Szymanski told reporters on Thursday.

Negotiations on the terms of Britain's exit from the 28-nation bloc will start next year, once London submits formal notice it wants to leave after a referendum last June.

The meetings are to produce guidelines and a mandate for EU negotiators on how to handle talks with London on Britain's departure.

Szymanski said Poland wanted several key areas decided as part of the agreement. "It is the free flow of people, rights of our workers who are already in Britain, Britain's budgetary commitments and transition periods," he said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she would formally notify European Union institutions of Britain's intention to leave the EU by the end of March 2017, starting a two-year period during which the terms have to be agreed.

Officials said once the British notification arrived, EU governments would need around three months to agree on the guidelines and the more specific and technical negotiating mandate, which meant real negotiations could start in June 2017.

The negotiations could in practice take no more than just over a year because of the time needed to complete the process among EU institutions, including the European Parliament.

"One thing is clear - whatever future status they (Britain) get, it has to be worse than membership. Otherwise, why would anyone want to stay in?" one EU diplomat said. (Reporting By Gabriela Baczynska, writing by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)