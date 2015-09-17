FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

UK opposition clear on wanting to remain in EU - Corbyn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour party is clear that the country should remain in the European Union, the party’s new hard-left leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said in the Financial Times newspaper on Thursday.

In an opinion piece, Corbyn said workplace protections were vital and that if Prime Minister David Cameron failed to deliver a “good package or one that reduces the social gains we have previously won in Europe,” Labour would renegotiate. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
