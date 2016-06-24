FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

UK opposition leader says Brexit vote is due to anger at governments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - The leader of the UK's opposition Labour party Jeremy Corbyn said Britons voted to leave the EU because they were angry about their treatment by successive governments.

"Many communities are fed up with cuts, fed up with economic dislocation and feel very angry at the way they've been betrayed and marginalised by successive governments in very poor areas of the country," Corbyn told BBC TV on Friday.

He said there would be consequences for British jobs as a result of Brexit, which the government should work to minimise.

"Article 50 has to be invoked now so that we negotiate an exit from the European Union," Corbyn added.

No member state has ever left and Article 50 of the EU treaty, which sets out how a state can exit the bloc, offers little detail.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison

