High-yield hit on Brexit but no panic selling

* Prices drop but more buyers than sellers seen

* High cash balances cushion Brexit shock

* Primary market shut but few underwritten deals

By Robert Smith

LONDON, June 24 (IFR) - European high-yield bonds tumbled on Friday after the UK voted to leave the EU, but buyers looking for bargains helped stem some of the fall.

The iTraxx Crossover, a CDS index of 75 primarily sub-investment grade corporates, blew out more than 80bp, its widest level since rolling to a new series in March.

Large cyclical names bore the brunt, with a 770m 4% 2023 note from chemicals firm Ineos' 770m 4% 2023 plunging 6.5 points to 91.5, according to Tradeweb, while sterling names were unsurprisingly also hit hard.

A hedge fund investor said Travelodge's recently issued £290m 8.5% 2023 note was down five points at 96.50. It climbed as high as 104 earlier this month before anxiety around a potential Brexit grew.

While the market is still trying to find its feet and spreads are moving all over the place, the high-yield market could be helped by the lack of recent supply.

Most high-yield funds have unusually high cash balances, putting them under less pressure to sell in a weakening market.

"If anything we're seeing people looking to lift quality names at lower prices," said one high-yield banker. "There's no dumping going on; people have loads of cash."

The Ineos Double B rated secured bonds rebounded strongly in a matter of hours, for example, bid up at 95 by 10:00am.

One trader said that while bond prices plunged as the market opened, there was "no one actually trading".

"It's all pretty wide and woolly," he said.

"I've actually only seen buyers so far; there's no sellers coming in trying to slap the first bid. There's money to put to work in the sector and people need to be invested, so given the decent cash balances you might not actually see selling."

The hedge fund investor said he was also seeing people "opportunistically trying to pick up some bargains", adding that high-yield is "performing okay" given the circumstances.

PRIMARY SHUT

While high cash balances could help the secondary high-yield market weather the storm better than expected, several sources said they expected the primary market to be shut for the foreseeable future.

"I don't think anyone's going to be launching anything for a while," said a second banker. "It's not catastrophic, but it will take time for people to figure out where the clearing level is to put on meaningful amounts of risk in primary."

He said that there had been only a few companies considering issuing before the August break anyway, mostly opportunistic borrowers seeking to refinance bonds that would now wait.

Several sources said the only major underwritten high-yield deal is the 725m bond financing backing CVC's LBO of Italian gaming firm Sisal. A group of banks have also been trying unsuccessfully to sell a 400m bond package backing the buyout of Italy's N&W Vending since the start of the year.

"There's barely anything underwritten right now", said the first banker.

The second banker said while he thought the underwriters of Sisal's deal - Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and UniCredit - had not "appropriately priced Brexit risk" in their bridge caps, he did not expect a hung deal.

"It'll be fine as it's a cash flow generative name and people are expecting an all-secured deal," he said. "If you were sitting on (bridge loans for) deep cyclical names that'd be tough, but I don't think anyone is."

Investors also said they had not been braced for much supply, whichever way the UK's vote had gone.

"There wasn't much in terms of a pipeline anyway, as far as I'm aware," said the hedge fund investor.

"It's going to be very, very quiet for the next eight to 10 weeks." (Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand and Sudip Roy)