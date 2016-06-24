FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Sterling may fall to $1.25, dollar to 90 yen after UK vote -Morgan Stanley
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

Sterling may fall to $1.25, dollar to 90 yen after UK vote -Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Sterling's should fall to between $1.25 and $1.30 and the yen and Swiss franc will gain strongly as markets digest Britain's shocking vote to leave the European Union, U.S bank Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Friday.

The bank's cross-asset team targetted a fall in the U.S. dollar to just 90 yen from current levels of around 101.60 yen and of the euro to 1.02 Swiss francs from 1.07 francs.

The bank forecast a 15-20 percent drop in European equities.

It recommended selling the Australian dollar against the yen with a target of 70 yen, from 74.50 yen at 0540 GMT.

Among emerging currencies, it singled out the Polish zloty as the best sell. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; writing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.