FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
CORRECTED-FXCM ups margins once more against Brexit uncertainty
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 22, 2016 / 3:10 PM / in a year

CORRECTED-FXCM ups margins once more against Brexit uncertainty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects day in paragraph 4 to Wednesday)

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Online currency broker FXCM raised required margins for the second time in less than a month for 18 major FX pairs on Wednesday, advising clients to put aside more funds against possible losses from Thursday's UK referendum on EU membership.

Previously viewed as a sideshow to the wholesale trading between banks and big investment and pension funds that forms the core of the $5 trillion a day global currency market, retail brokers like FXCM have grown steadily in size and importance.

It and rivals including Denmark's Saxo Bank have all already raised the value of funds they require clients to put aside against currency market bets judged to be exposed to possible big shifts in exchange rates after the UK vote.

The increases, which take effect from 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2300 GMT) on Wednesday, relate to a series of dollar, sterling and euro exchange rates against the yen and other currencies.

"We urge all clients to proceed cautiously as market moves may be large and unpredictable," the company said in an email to clients.

"To manage your account risk you may consider depositing additional funds at MyFXCM.com or closing open positions that you have on the affected instruments." (Writing by Patrick Graham, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.