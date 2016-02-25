FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sterling fall a "foretaste" of leaving EU - British foreign minister
February 25, 2016 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Sterling fall a "foretaste" of leaving EU - British foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Weakness in the sterling currency is a “foretaste” of what the impact would be if Britain voted to leave the European Union at an upcoming membership referendum, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Thursday.

Sterling hovered near seven-year lows against the dollar on Thursday and was on course for its worst weekly performance since 2009 as investors fret about a possible British exit from the bloc at a June 23 vote.

“A vote to leave is a vote for an uncertain future, that’s a simple fact, and that uncertainty would generate immediate and negative reactions in financial markets ... We’ve already had a foretaste of that this week in the currency markets,” he told parliament. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

