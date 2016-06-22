Britons' demand for foreign currency surges before EU vote - Post Office

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Post Office on Wednesday a reported a surge in demand for euros and U.S. dollars in its local branches and online this week, ahead of Thursday's referendum on European Union membership.

The Post Office said overall currency sales were up 74 percent year-on-year since the weekend.

For Tuesday alone, currency sales in its branches were up 49 percent from a year ago, and 381 percent higher online.

A spokeswoman said customers were exchanging pounds for a mixture of euros and dollars. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)